150 Italian fans hold memorial for SHINee’s Jonghyun

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Dec 28, 2017 - 14:34
  • Updated : Dec 28, 2017 - 14:34
K-pop fans in Italy gathered to commemorate the late singer Jonghyun, Yonhap News Agency reported Thursday.

The memorial took place Wednesday at Piazza del Popolo in Rome, attracting about 150 fans despite the bad weather. 

(Yonhap)

During the ceremony, participants released white balloons into the sky. About 20 fans then went to the city’s Korean Cultural Center to listen and dance to Jonghyun’s music.

Some participants burst into tears while the songs were played, expressing their grief at the unexpected death of the singer. A group therapy session was also held, during which participants shared information about the dangers of depression.

Jonghyun, 27, the lead singer of K-pop band SHINee, was found unconscious at a rented apartment in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, on Dec. 18. He was rushed to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest but was pronounced dead. The singer reportedly told his sister “It’s been too hard” in a text message sent before he was found by police.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)

