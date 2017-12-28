Go to Mobile Version

Samsung Heavy Industries to sign W210b deal to build LNG carrier

By Shim Woo-hyun
  • Published : Dec 28, 2017 - 14:57
  • Updated : Dec 28, 2017 - 14:57
Samsung Heavy Industries said Thursday that it will sign a deal worth 210 billion won ($195 million) to build a liquefied natural gas carrier.

It will ink the contract with a foreign shipping company by the end of the year, Samsung Heavy Industries officials said. The name of the company, however, remained undisclosed. 

(Yonhap)

With the deal, orders secured by the shipbuilder this year will reach $6.9 billion for 28 ships, surpassing its annual target of $6.5 billion. The ship maker also said it would secure $3.3 billion of order backlogs from five LNG carriers this year.

The carrier that the company is to deliver by the first quarter of 2020 will be designed to hold 180,000 cubic meters of LNG, the company said in a statement.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)

