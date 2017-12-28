Hyundai Motor, foreign brands ordered to recall nearly 1m vehicles: ministry

The government said Thursday it has ordered Hyundai Motor Co. and several foreign automakers to recall nearly one million vehicles due to faulty parts.
Hyundai Motor and others were instructed to recall 930,865 units encompassing 54 vehicle types, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said.
Hyundai Motor will recall 915,283 Sonata NF and Grandeur TG midsize sedans for defective brakes and anti-lock braking systems.
BMW will recall 31 models, including the 320d, or a total of 7,787 vehicles, for faulty air bags, while Chrysler was also ordered to recall 2,095 of its 300Cs for air bag defects.
|The head office of Hyundai Motor Group in southern Seoul (Yonhap)
As many as 4,059 Jaguar FX sedans and 515 Jeep Renegade compact SUVs will also be recalled for faulty instrument boards.
Mercedes-Benz Korea will recall 186 Mercedes-AMG C63 sedan and coupes over a failure in their electronic stability program and nine S350 BlueTEC vehicles for defective safety belts.
A total of 931 Comet 650 motorbikes will also be recalled because of faulty clutches that may cause engine oil leaks.
The automakers in question are required to inform the owners of the vehicles to be recalled by e-mail or text message.
People who had the defects in their cars fixed on their own are eligible for compensation from the automakers.
The ministry advised owners of vehicles to visit the recall center at www.car.go.kr to get information on the recalls. (Yonhap)