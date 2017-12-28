Hyundai Motor, foreign brands ordered to recall nearly 1m vehicles: ministry

BUSINESS

The government said Thursday it has ordered Hyundai Motor Co. and several foreign automakers to recall nearly one million vehicles due to faulty parts.



Hyundai Motor and others were instructed to recall 930,865 units encompassing 54 vehicle types, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said.



Hyundai Motor will recall 915,283 Sonata NF and Grandeur TG midsize sedans for defective brakes and anti-lock braking systems.



BMW will recall 31 models, including the 320d, or a total of 7,787 vehicles, for faulty air bags, while Chrysler was also ordered to recall 2,095 of its 300Cs for air bag defects.





The head office of Hyundai Motor Group in southern Seoul (Yonhap)