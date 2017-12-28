Nearly 80% of workers donated to charities this year: survey

NATIONAL

Nearly 8 out of 10 salaried people made donations to charities this year, a survey showed Thursday.



Of the 849 workers polled recently, 77.9 percent said they gave money to charities, the survey conducted by Hunet, a career education institute, showed.



The average donation stood at 161,000 won ($149) this year, up 16,000 won from three years earlier.



About 31.5 percent said they donated more than 300,000 won, while 25.5 percent said they contributed between 10,000 won and 50,000 won.





About 16.1 percent said they donated between 100,000 won and 200,000 won, 14.1 percent contributed between 50,000 won and 100,000 won, and 9.4 percent donated between 200,000 won and 300,000 won.Those in their 50s donated the most at 195,000 won, followed by those in their 40s at 180,200 won. People in their 60s gave 151,000 won, with those in their 30s at 117,000 won. The number for people in their 20s stood at 30,600 won.Social welfare facilities were the most popular destinations for donations, with 43 percent of those polled said they sent money to such causes.Nongovernmental organizations came in second with 40.9 percent.About 26.2 percent said they had some money deducted from their salaries for donations, while 14.1 percent said they donated money over the phone and 11.4 percent said they donated money to specific persons.The reason for making donations was to help the needy (74.5 percent), while 16.8 percent said they donated to feel the joy of sharing something and 3.4 percent said they donated to get year-end tax deductions.About 60.7 percent of those who did not donate said they did not think donations would be spent in a transparent manner, while 39.3 percent said they did not have enough money to donate. (Yonhap)