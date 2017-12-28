[Weather] Freezing Thursday morning, with warmer weather in afternoon

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The frigid weather is finally seeing some improvement, with temperatures nationwide expected to get warmer by midday.Thursday began with lows of minus 13 to minus 1 degrees Celsius in the morning, but temperatures are forecast to rebound to December’s average in the afternoon.Daytime highs will reach 1 C in Seoul, 2 C in Suwon, 7 C in Gangneung, 4 C in Daejeon, 7 C in Gwangju and 9 C in Busan.Cloudy skies will be seen in most parts of the country throughout the day. Light snow could fall at night in central regions of Korea, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.The fine dust level will stay normal nationwide, but it could rise temporarily in Seoul and Gyeonggi Province on Thursday.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)