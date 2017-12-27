Home shopping channels charge biggest commissions on sales: FTC

BUSINESS

Home shopping TV channels charged the biggest commissions on sales this year compared with department stores, online malls and discount outlets, South Korea's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday.



Home shopping channels received an average 28.4 percent commission, the Fair Trade Commission said, citing its survey of 19 home shopping channels, department stores, online malls and large discount outlets.



The comparable figures were 22 percent for department stores, 21.9 percent for discount outlets and 11.6 percent for online malls.



CJ O Shopping charged the largest commission of 32.5 percent among home shopping channels, while Donga Department Store received the biggest commission of 23.4 percent among department stores.





E-Mart got the biggest commission of 22.9 percent among discount chains, while Ticket Monster Inc. received the biggest among online shopping malls at 13.6 percent.Galleria Department Store charged the least among department stores at 20.5 percent, and Home & Shopping Co. charged the only 19.5 percent, the least commission among home shopping channels.Lotte Mart and WeMakePrice Inc. received the least among discount outlets and online malls at 20.9 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively.By item, health foods were charged the biggest commission of 32.4 percent by television home shopping channels.Next came lingerie and fur goods, which were subjected to the second-biggest commission of 32.1 percent by discount outlets.Shirts and neck ties were levied the third-highest commission of 30.1 percent by department stores.Large home appliances received the least commission of 5.8 percent by online malls.Department stores received an average 24 percent commission from small and medium-sized companies, and 22 percent commission from big companies.TV home shopping channels, meanwhile, imposed an average 28.3 percent commissions on small businesses, less than the 28.8 percent on large companies.Discount stores got 21.9 percent commissions from small firms and 21.8 percent from big businesses. (Yonhap)