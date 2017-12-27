[PyeongChang 2018] Police, Justice Ministry to work together on foreign visitor crime at Winter Olympics

NATIONAL

The National Police Agency and the Justice Ministry said Wednesday they will come up with a set of joint measures to respond to crimes committed by foreign visitors at and around the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in February.



Under the envisioned measures, the two institutions are to share information on foreign terrorists and criminals and prevent them from entering the country in order to eliminate any threat posed by such elements before it arises.



The first ever Winter Olympics in South Korea are scheduled to be held from Feb. 9-25 in the host city of PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, and two nearby cities -- Gangneung and Jeongseon.





This file photo, dated Dec. 12, 2017, shows a special police squad approaching a bus at the main venue of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, as they take part in a drill that simulates terrorists hijacking a bus full of athletes. (Yonhap)

During the Feb. 7-25 period, the police and the ministry will operate a rapid response team composed of police investigators and immigration officials.The team will engage in patrol and inspection operations in seven major areas, including the Olympic Plaza in PyeongChang and the Gyeongpodae area in Gangneung, that are expected to be crowded with foreign visitors during the Olympics. It will launch crackdowns on foreign people who enter the country illegally or stay without a legitimate permit.In case of muggings or mass violence, the team will turn to big data held by the two organizations to help confirm the identities of foreign suspects quickly.They developed a mobile system in February this year that allows them to access information on the identity and stay of foreign visitors on a real-time basis. They apprehended 640 perpetrators involved in the illegal brokering of foreigners entering and leaving the country from February to April. (Yonhap)