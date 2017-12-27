Elderly woman injured after getting dragged by bus

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A woman in her 70s has been seriously injured due to an accident involving a bus in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, Yonhap News Agency reported Tuesday.According to the report, the accident took place at 2:40 p.m. on Saturday. The bus driver had begun to move off while the 75-year-old woman was boarding the vehicle. The victim was dragged about 20 meters, as her hand was jammed between the bus doors. She fell down and was run over by one of the bus tires.She was sent to a hospital’s intensive care unit after the accident.Gwangju Gwangsan Police booked the 57-year-old driver without physical detention. The driver told police that he had not seen the victim when he was driving off.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)