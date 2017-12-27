Korean men's golf tour to offer record purse in 2018 season

SPORTS

South Korea's top men's golf tour will offer the highest purse yet next year.



The Korea Professional Golfers' Association announced Wednesday that its top-tier Korean Tour will have a record total prize money of 14.1 billion won ($13.1 million), with 17 tournaments lined up for next season.



"The number of tournaments in 2018 is down from this year's 19, but the total purse has increased 150 million won from this year,"



said Yang Hwee-boo, who heads the KPGA. "Many sponsors have helped us to develop the country's pro golf. We'll try our best to stage the events successfully next year."





Yang Hwee-boo, Chairman of the Korea Professional Golfers` Association, speaks at a press conference in Seoul on Dec. 27, 2017. (Yonhap)

The KPGA said the number of tournaments could increase to 20 next year, as it is working with officials from golf club manufacturer Caido Korea to host three events. If the deal is confirmed, the tour's total purse could reach 15.6 billion won.Of individual Korean Tour events, the Genesis Open in May has the largest purse at 1.5 billion won.The new season of the Korean Tour will start on April 19 with the Dongbu Insurance Promy Open at Montvert Country Club in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, 50 kilometers north of Seoul. (Yonhap)