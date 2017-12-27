[Best Brand] Land Rover Korea expands presence in SUV market

BUSINESS

Land Rover’s fifth generation Discovery premium SUV launched here this July (Jaguar Land Rover Korea)

Land Rover Korea is poised to top the country’s sport utility vehicle market based on its unique driving performance and luxury brand image.Rapidly expanding its presence, the SUV powerhouse ranked No. 3 among import carmakers by monthly sales this September, selling 1,323 units.Riding on the popularity of its all-new Discovery premium family SUV and the Range Rover Velar midsize SUV released this summer, as well as the steady-selling Discovery Sports midsize SUV, Land Rover Korea has sold 9,287 units between January and November this year.Boasting a 4,970-millimeter-long car body and storage room of up to 2,406 liters, the fifth generation 7-seater Discovery SUV launched in July is a top seller in the local premium SUV market.Since its 1989 launch, over 1.2 million units of Land Rover’s bestselling Discovery SUVs have been sold worldwide.The fully changed Discovery is also smarter than before equipped with the world’s first “intelligent seat folding” feature, which allows owners to control the second and third row seats using a smartphone.Range Rover also added its fourth SUV, named Velar, this September, emphasizing cutting edge future mobility technologies installed as well as simple and elegant design.Last year, the carmaker joined the 10,000-sellers club here, totaling sales of 10,601 units.