Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Weather] Extreme cold wallops Korea Wednesday morning

By Park Ju-young
  • Published : Dec 27, 2017 - 10:05
  • Updated : Dec 27, 2017 - 10:12
Extreme cold weather swept across Korea on Wednesday morning, with a combination of freezing temperature and strong wind.

Temperatures across the country plummeted about 10 degrees Celsius below Tuesday’s, recording minus 11 C in Seoul, minus 9 C in Incheon, minus 16 C in Chuncheon, minus 7 C in Gangneung, minus 8 C in Daejeon, minus 5 C in Gwangju and minus 4 C in Busan.

 
(Yonhap)

The sub-zero temperatures are expected to continue with highs of minus 3 C, slightly colder than Tuesday’s weather.

As of 9 a.m., cold wave advisories are in effect in most parts of Gangwon Province, Gyeonggi Province, North Chungcheong Province and northern parts of inland North Gyeongsang Province.

The deep chill is forecast to remain until Thursday morning, the Korea Meteorological Administration expected.

Clear skies will be seen in most regions of the country, but clouds could stick around in Gyeonggi, North Chungcheong and Gangwon provinces at night. The fine dust levels are expected to stay normal across the country through the afternoon, but will rise at night.

By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114