Foreigners' duty-free shopping record-high in Nov.

Foreigners' local duty-free shopping hit a monthly record-high last month, data showed Tuesday.
Statistics provided by the Korean Duty Free Association said foreign shoppers purchased a combined $983 million worth of goods at duty-free stores in November.
|(Yonhap)
A total of 1.31 million foreigners visited the local duty free shops in November, up 7.9 percent from a month earlier, the data showed.
Sales at South Korean duty-free stores reached $1.22 billion in November, a 9.7 percent jump from the previous month, the KDFA said. (Yonhap)