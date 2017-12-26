Go to Mobile Version

Foreigners' duty-free shopping record-high in Nov.

By Yonhap
  • Published : Dec 26, 2017 - 21:27
  • Updated : Dec 26, 2017 - 21:31

Foreigners' local duty-free shopping hit a monthly record-high last month, data showed Tuesday.

Statistics provided by the Korean Duty Free Association said foreign shoppers purchased a combined $983 million worth of goods at duty-free stores in November.

(Yonhap)


A total of 1.31 million foreigners visited the local duty free shops in November, up 7.9 percent from a month earlier, the data showed.

Sales at South Korean duty-free stores reached $1.22 billion in November, a 9.7 percent jump from the previous month, the KDFA said. (Yonhap)

