Korea to scrap long-range military radar development project

NATIONAL

South Korea's defense authorities decided Tuesday to ditch a program to develop a fixed long-range radar system against North Korea's aircraft.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration signed a contract with LIG Nex1, a local defense firm, for an indigenous radar to replace the aged Air Force ones established largely on hilltops.



But the radar developed by the company failed in an operational test in 2014.



"Multiple defects were found in the test and a violation of contract terms was also detected," DAPA said, summarizing the results of the 108th arms acquisition project committee presided over by Defense Minister Song Young-moo.







The agency said it will reconsider the related project from square one, meaning both the domestic development of a system and importing it are options. (Yonhap)