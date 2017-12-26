NK urges importance of studying leader's call for rooting out 'non-socialist' elements

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un addresses the Conference of Cell Chairpersons of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang on Dec. 23, 2017, in this photo released by the North's Korean Central News Agency. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

North Korea on Tuesday encouraged its people to thoroughly study an address delivered by its leader Kim Jong-un last week, calling for a fight to root out "non-socialist" elements in the society, its state-run media reported.North Korea's leading newspaper, the Rodong Sinmun of the Workers' Party, ran an editorial on its front page stressing the importance of launching an all-out campaign to pay a great deal of attention to the ideology presented in Kim's address on Saturday.The North demanded the party members and bodies "have to dot the i's and cross the t's in an effort to master the principle, system and entirety of the address," the paper said.In his address to the Conference of Cell Chairpersons of the ruling party, Kim directed the rank-and-file organizations to lead a "revolutionary offensive to uproot non-socialist practices.""He said the offensive should be launched in the party cells, the bases educating the party members and other working people and training them into revolutionaries and the lowest revolutionary posts defending Korean-style socialism," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said in its English edition.On Saturday, the party wrapped up the three-day conference of cell chairpersons who lead the party's lowest-level units, consisting of five to 30 members.The gathering came amid heightened tensions over North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.The United Nations Security Council unanimously passed toughened sanctions against North Korea on Friday, condemning its latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Nov. 29.In Tuesday's editorial, the conference also "carries the historical significance of continuously moving forward a battle for the development of the party and the construction of a strong socialist country." (Yonhap)