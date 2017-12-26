Teacher charged for drug use says she did it ‘out of curiosity’

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A local education office has suspended an elementary school teacher for a month following a drug charge.North Chungcheong Provincial Office of Education said Tuesday that an elementary school teacher in the district has been suspended from duty for the use of gamma hydroxybutyric acid, a psychotropic drug, with a friend.The teacher was arrested by police, though her indictment was suspended considering the small amount of the drug.An official from the education office said, “While the teacher claims that the drug abuse was ‘out of curiosity,’ the behavior requires severe disciplinary action.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)