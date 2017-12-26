[Photo News] Massive Move-in

Final-stage works are being done at Raemian brand apartments in Seocho district, Seoul, Tuesday. Residents will start to move in from January next year. According to local market research company Real Estate 114, a total of 43,066 households will move in, a record high for the month of January. Throughout next year, some 440,000 households are expected to settle into new apartments, surpassing a record-high figure marked in 1990s when five new metropolitan towns opened, the report added. (Yonhap)