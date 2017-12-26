Seoul City to hold New Year’s sunrise festivals

LIFE&STYLE

(Yonhap)

To mark the first sunrise of 2018, Seoul is set to hold various festivals around the city on Jan. 1, the city government said Monday.The first sunrise will be seen from the city at around 7:47 a.m., according to Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute.Seoul introduced the 20 best spots to view the sunrise, including six mountains located near downtown Seoul, 11 mountains located in the outskirts of the city and three big parks. The places are listed below.Namsan, Ansan, Eungbongsan, Baebongsan, Gaeunsan and YongwangsanGaehwasan, Bongsan, Bukhansan, Dobongsan, Buramsan, Bonghwasan, Achasan, Iljasan, Daemosan, Umyeonsan and MaebongsanCheongun Park, World Cup Park and Olympic ParkA variety of events will take place in those spots to celebrate the New Year.In Namsan, one of the most favored tourist spots in Seoul, visitors can shout toward the sunrise with others and enjoy chorus performances.Special lightings that brighten the 1,500 meter-long trails in Achasan will lead the visitors to the sunrise spot, where more than 40,000 people flock to see the first sunrise every year.For those who don’t enjoy hiking, Seoul city recommended visiting the parks. Lion dance and drumming performances are set to be held at World Cup Park in the morning, while visitors can write their New Year wishes, read their New Year fortunes and strike a bell in Olympic Park.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)