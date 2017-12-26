Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Actress Kim So-hyun inks deal with agency under Loen Entertainment

By Hong Dam-young
  • Published : Dec 26, 2017 - 14:06
  • Updated : Dec 26, 2017 - 14:06
Actress Kim So-hyun is set to embark on a new phase of her career with an agency under Loen Entertainment.

According to Loen Entertainment on Tuesday, Kim recently signed a contract with E&T Story Entertainment, a new agency established under Loen. Kim’s contract with her former agency Sidus HQ ended in August. 

(Kim So-hyun`s Instagram)

“The contract between E&T Entertainment and Kim was made based on her connection with E&T Entertainment’s CEO Park Chan-woo since 2010,” an official of Loen said.

Kim, 18, who kicked off her career as a child actress in 2008, gained recognition with her role in the MBC series “Moon Embracing the Sun” in 2012. She recently starred in the period drama “The Emperor: Owner of the Mask” and is scheduled to star in the upcoming KBS drama “Radio Romance.”

(lotus@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114