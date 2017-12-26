Actress Kim So-hyun inks deal with agency under Loen Entertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

(Kim So-hyun`s Instagram)

Actress Kim So-hyun is set to embark on a new phase of her career with an agency under Loen Entertainment.According to Loen Entertainment on Tuesday, Kim recently signed a contract with E&T Story Entertainment, a new agency established under Loen. Kim’s contract with her former agency Sidus HQ ended in August.“The contract between E&T Entertainment and Kim was made based on her connection with E&T Entertainment’s CEO Park Chan-woo since 2010,” an official of Loen said.Kim, 18, who kicked off her career as a child actress in 2008, gained recognition with her role in the MBC series “Moon Embracing the Sun” in 2012. She recently starred in the period drama “The Emperor: Owner of the Mask” and is scheduled to star in the upcoming KBS drama “Radio Romance.”