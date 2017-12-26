Moon's aide dismisses controversy over presidential chief of staff's UAE visit

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in's senior politics secretary on Tuesday dismissed a nagging controversy over his chief of staff's recent visit to the United Arab Emirates, saying it was aimed at delivering handwritten letter from Moon aimed at enhancing bilateral ties.



Han Byung-do also called speculation over Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok's trip to the Middle East earlier this month "groundless" and noted that the presidential office could not elaborate much on Im's talks with UAE leaders due to diplomatic protocol.



Rumors have swirled that Im hurriedly traveled to the UAE to allay its concerns about the possible impact of Moon's nuclear phase-out policy on a set of bilateral deals in which Seoul is to export and operate four nuclear reactors in the Middle East country.



"In June, President Moon had phone talks with the UAE crown prince, and the content regarded further improving bilateral friendly and cooperative relations," Han told reporters.



"Im was supposed to visit the Dongmyeong unit (in the UAE) to encourage South Korean troops; we informed (the UAE) of his visit and we then asked them what they thought about him delivering (Moon's) handwritten letter -- and they said they would welcome it," he added.





Han Byung-do, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, speaks in a meeting with reporters during his visit to the National Assembly in Seoul on Dec. 26, 2017. (Yonhap)

Han voiced concerns over the wild speculation about Im's visit and stressed that the visit focused on firming up the two countries' strategic partnership.He also pointed out that construction of the four nuclear reactors is proceeding without a hitch."The success of the (project) can affect South Korea's future efforts to win reactor deals. ... We are worried that the reproduction of groundless stories could adversely affect such endeavors," he said.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party ramped up its offensive over Im's controversial trip to the UAE, calling for a parliamentary probe."We demand a strong parliamentary investigation into the UAE reactorgate (controversy), as the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae still appears to be covering up the truth," Kim Sung-tae, the party's floor leader, said during a press conference in front of the presidential compound. (Yonhap)