LG distributes AI development tool to all divisions to speed up growth

BUSINESS

LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has distributed its artificial intelligence development tool to all business divisions in line with its efforts to speed up the release of new products equipped with the latest technology.



The South Korean tech giant said the development platform, dubbed DeepThinQ 1.0, will help researchers easily apply deep-learning technologies to electronics products. The announcement came a week after the company introduced the new AI brand named ThinQ, which will be used in all of LG's AI-powered products.



LG said the DeepThinQ platform supports voice and video recognition, as well as other top-notch AI technologies, which can potentially be applied to all products from home appliances to mobile devices in the future.





LG promotes AI solutions at IFA consumer electronics trade show in Berlin. (Yonhap)

"Products based on the DeepThinQ platform will transmit various kinds of information to cloud servers, and will become smarter as time passes, as they can educate themselves," the company said.LG Electronics has been making various efforts to commercialize AI technologies, including deploying a guidance robot at Incheon International Airport. The robot, which speaks Korean, English, Chinese and Japanese, provides visitors with the locations of facilities and shops.The company said the robot's ability to understand users' voices while eliminating noise, provide information and locate places accurately reflects the potential of the AI platform."The DeepThinQ AI platform has been evolving based on the data gathered from AI-powered home appliances and other commercial robots," LG Electronics said in its release. (Yonhap)