Korean diplomat to visit China for follow-up discussion on recent summit

NATIONAL

A senior South Korean diplomat will visit China this week to have a follow-up discussion on the recent summit between the leaders of the two countries, the foreign ministry here said Tuesday.



Yoon Soon-gu, a deputy foreign minister, will leave for Beijing late in the day for a two-day stay during which he is to discuss with his counterpart Kong Xuanyou how to implement what was agreed upon during President Moon Jae-in's Dec. 13-16 trip to the country.



During their summit on Dec. 14, Moon and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to put director-level consultations channels between the two governments back on track after a monthslong feud over the deployment of a US missile defense system called THAAD in South Korea.





South Korea and China announced on Oct. 31 that they will cooperate to normalize their ties in many areas that had been strained for months over the THAAD deployment.The agreement raised expectations that China would move to lift what is regarded as retaliatory measures against South Korean companies and products.Reports, however, suggest relevant efforts have not been under way fast enough, with some group tours bound for South Korea recently banned again. Yoon is likely to call on Beijing to step up its efforts to normalize bilateral relations in many areas, observers said.