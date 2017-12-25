[Graphic News] 65 journalists and media workers killed globally in 2017: RSF

WORLD

Sixty-five journalists and media workers were killed worldwide in 2017, according to annual figures published by Reporters Without Borders on Tuesday.Among them were 50 professional reporters, the lowest toll in 14 years.However, the downward trend is due at least in part to journalists giving up working in the world‘s deadliest spots.Turkey is the world‘s biggest prison for professional journalists, the figures show, with 43 reporters and one media worker behind bars.With 52 languishing in jail, China, however, continues to lead the table when bloggers are taken into account.