Users look for emotional aspects when using AI: report

South Korean customers expect emotional responses from artificial intelligence programs more than technological benefits, a survey showed Monday.





(Innocean Worldwide)

Innocean Worldwide, an advertising agency under Hyundai Motor Group, analyzed some 480,000 AI-related keywords online. Its big data analysis team found that customers sought more for interaction and understanding from artificial intelligence, considering them friends and assistants.Related keywords when sharing experiences with AI services included “friend,” “fun” and “feeling.”“Interest in AI has surged since the debut of AlphaGo. The year 2017 in particular was the year that AI became a part of (people’s) daily lives,” said Lee Soo-jin, head of the digital command team at Innocean. “AI is perceived as something interactive with human beings, not just providing convenience in life.”By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)