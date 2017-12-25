Homeplus holds charity events for those in need

BUSINESS

Lim Il-soon (first from left), chief executive of Homeplus, poses with Rep. Han Jung-ae of the Democratic Party of Korea and Choi Duk-sung, head of a child center in Gangseo district, at the retailer’s headquarters on Thursday. (Homeplus)

Korean discount chain Homeplus is stepping up efforts to replace its year-end parties with charity events for those in need.“We decided to focus more on making social contributions to return the love we have received and to look after our neighbors in need. We will also make this social work last throughout next year,” said Lim Il-soon, chief executive of Homeplus.The company’s employees as well as its CEO will carry out charity work for those in need through the firm’s “Sharing Plus Volunteers” program until the end of this year, the firm said.The program started Thursday at Gangseo district, where the headquarters of Homplus is located. On the day, CEO Lim and employees put together boxes containing blankets, tumblers, hand warmers, earmuffs and masks. They delivered them to 450 children in 18 child centers in the district.Other employees at the retailer’s 142 stores nationwide also began philanthropic work for low-income neighbors, community centers, child centers and elderly who live alone.According to Homeplus, its employees have spent a combined 46,000 hours on charity so far this year. With the “Sharing Plus Volunteers” program, the time spent will rise to 51,000 hours, up 2 percent from last year.By Shin Ji-hye (shinjh@heraldcorp.com)