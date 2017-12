BUSINESS

South Korea’s quarterly growth rate of gross domestic product in volume grew 1.5 percent in the third quarter of the year, according to data compiled by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.The country’s growth rate between July and September was the third-highest on-quarter increase among G-20 countries, after China and India.China’s GDP in volume grew 1.7 percent, while India saw 1.6 percent of growth in the same period.