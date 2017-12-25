[Weather] Cold Christmas, with light snow possible late night

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A cold snap returned nationwide Christmas morning, with lows of minus 13 to 2 degrees Celsius.The freezing weather conditions are expected to continue through Friday, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.As of 9 a.m., Seoul recorded minus 5 C, Chuncheon minus 4 C, Cheongju minus 2 C, Gwangju 1 C and Busan 3 C.The KMA issued cold wave advisories for some parts of Gyeonggi Province and the inland Gangwon Province.Daytime highs are expected to reach minus 3 C to 7 C, colder than Christmas Eve.Clear skies will be seen in most regions across the country by afternoon, while light snow could fall in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and South Chungcheong Province late at night, the KMA forecast.Fine dust levels are forecast to be normal throughout the day, as strong cold winds continue to blow.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)