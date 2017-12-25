Mirae Asset operates quarter of Korea's private pension fund

BUSINESS

Mirae Asset Global Investment was managing over 300 private or retirement pension funds worth a combined 5.02 trillion won ($4.65 billion) as of November, a quarter of the domestic market, according to the firm Monday.The volume of the pension funds run by the asset management arm under Mirae Asset Group jumped more than fourfold in November from the end of 2010.The company managed private pension funds worth a combined 2.59 trillion won, while its retirement pension funds were worth 2.43 trillion won in total, both the largest among national asset management firms.In Korea as of 2016, the amount of all savings in private pension plans came to 118 trillion won, while savings in retirement pension schemes reached 147 trillion won, according to data by the Financial Supervisory Service.The volume of private pension funds and retirement pension funds accounted for 8.2 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively, but the volume jumped twofold in three years.The portfolio of the funds included various asset classes ranging from equities and bonds to high-return instruments such as properties, at home and abroad, the company said.By Son Ji-hyoung