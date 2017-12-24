N. Korean leader calls for strengthening party cells

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has stressed the role of the ruling party‘s rank-and-file organizations in building a powerful socialist country in his closing address at a conference of party cell leaders, its media reported Sunday.



The Workers’ Party wrapped up a three-day Conference of Cell Chairpersons in Pyongyang on Saturday with the address by the Central Committee chairperson.





Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)

“Even though we may face manifold difficulties and hardships in the ways ahead, the Party Central Committee feels reassured as there are hundreds of thousands of cell chairpersons, core members loyal to the party and vanguard fighters for carrying out the party policies, and millions of party members,” he was quoted as saying by the English edition of the official news agency KCNA.The cell chairpersons lead the WPK‘s lowest-level units, consisting of five to 30 members.“What we have done is just the beginning and the Party Central Committee plans to conduct more new projects for the people,” he added.Kim pledged that the party will carry out operations “in a big and bold way for building a socialist power with trust put in party cell chairpersons.”The gathering came amid heightened tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.The United Nations Security Council unanimously passed toughened sanctions against North Korea on Friday, condemning its latest test of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Nov. 29. (Yonhap)