S. Korea confirms highly pathogenic AI at another duck farm

The South Korean government on Saturday confirmed an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a local duck farm, raising the total number of contaminated farms to four throughout the country.The H5N6 bird flu was discovered on the farm with 29,000 ducks in Jeongeup, 260 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.The latest discovery raised the total number of farms contaminated with the disease to four, including one in Gochang, 300 km southwest of Seoul, and two in Yeongam, 380 km south of the capital.The government said influenza found in wild bird droppings in Cheonan, 90 km south of Seoul, also tested positive as H5N6.Including the flu found in wild bird droppings, nine cases have been confirmed as highly pathogenic AI this season.Highly pathogenic avian influenza refers to viruses that cause severe disease in birds and result in high death rates, according to the World Health Organization.South Korea has been stepping up quarantine measures at duck farms in the southwestern region as outbreaks of highly pathogenic bird flu caused alarm in the major duck producing area.Last year, South Korea slaughtered more than 30 million birds to contain the worst outbreak of bird flu to have hit the country. (Yonhap)