Moon vows thorough investigation to find cause of fire in Jecheon

President Moon Jae-in on Friday promised to get to the bottom of the tragic fire in the small southeastern city of Jecheon, offering his personal condolences to those killed in the accident and their families.
“A tragic accident has occured and as president, I feel miserable. Not only I but all our people share the grief and sadness,” the president said, according to his spokesman Park Soo-hyun.
The remarks came in a meeting with the families of those killed in the fire that broke out Thursday at a commercial building in Jecheon. So far, 29 people have been confirmed dead with 29 others injured.
“The government will thoroughly find out the cause of this accident and review its handling of the tragedy,” Moon said during his surprise trip to the city located some 170 kilometers southeast of Seoul. The one-day trip included a visit to the site of the accident, as well as all five local hospitals where the injured are being treated, according to the Cheong Wa Dae official.
“Though posthumously, I will make sure the accident is thoroughly investigated so that at least no regrets will be left behind,” the president was quoted as saying. (Yonhap)
