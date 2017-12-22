[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

LIFE&STYLE

Millennium Seoul Hilton is offering Milton’s Festive Feast, a dining and entertainment promotion for the holiday season.The event will be held at the Atrium on the third floor on Sunday starting at 6 p.m., and features a buffet of various dishes, Santa Claus, live piano and brass music, a photo zone, comedy show and raffle.The hotel has been celebrating Christmas for the last 22 years. The two-floor lobby is decorated with a 10-meter Christmas tree, Santa dolls and a train set. A portion of the proceeds go to local charities. The price is 130,000 won per adult and 80,000 won per child under 12.For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 317-3012.Sheraton Grand Incheon Hotel will offer a Christmas special lunch buffet of chicken wings, grilled turkey and beef on Monday from noon to 2:30 p.m. at its Grand Ballroom.The dishes are followed by desserts, and for children a dance and photo-taking session with robot and cartoon characters are available. The promotion is 94,000 won for adults and 66,000 won for children under 13. For more information and reservations, call (032) 835-1143.The hotel will also feature a Christmas Eve dinner at the Grand Ballroom as part of an accommodation package. The dinner includes king crab, avocado salsa and smoked salmon salad, winter mushroom veloute, tenderloin steak, grilled lobster, Montblanc cake and coffee and cookies. The dinner is 94,000 won for adults and 55,000 won for children below 13, while the package is 350,000 won.Call (032) 835-1143 for the dinner and (032) 835-1004 for the package.Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas and InterContinental Seoul Coex, located in Samseong-dong, are offering a Christmas package with jazz performances, unlimited wine, finger food and events all available with a single reservation.Romantic jazz music will play at the hotel’s VIP Salon Concert Hall while guests enjoy wine, finger food and interesting events such as tarot card reading, calligraphy, photography and caricature drawing. A selection of body care products is included in the package.The package is available at the Parnas hotel on Sunday starting from 370,000 won and at the Coex hotel on Saturday and Sunday from 330,000 won.For reservations and inquiries, call Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas (02) 559-7777 and InterContinental Seoul Coex at (02) 3430-8888.JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul will offer a buffet of strawberries and desserts with coffee and tea at The Lounge from Dec. 20.Desserts prepared by Canadian chef Chad Yamagata, including tarts, cakes and macarons, are served unlimited.Other desserts include: strawberries with chocolate fondue and cream, strawberry madeleines dipped in chocolate, strawberry champagne cupcakes, strawberry pound cake, strawberry opera cake with mousse, tiramisu with cream and strawberries, strawberry mochi with glutinous rice cake, mascarpone strawberry cheesecake and strawberry macarons.Guests can order one dish, such as pasta and sandwich, alongside a choice of strawberry milkshake, strawberry parfait, strawberry latte, sparkling wine and rose cocktail.The price is 55,000 won per person, with seatings two hours each. For reservations and inquiries, call (02) 2276-3336.Grand Hyatt Seoul is offering a Christmas package from Thursday to Sunday comprised of one-night accommodation in a Grand Room, a set of red wine cookies, 30 percent discount on all spa treatments, a travel kit and access to a warm indoor pool and gym.Located on Namsan, Grand Hyatt Seoul provides scenic views of Seoul and is one of the most popular leisure destinations with many year-end festivities. There is a 10-meter-tall gold Christmas tree and an outdoor ice rink. A photo-taking event with Santa is available on Sunday and Monday.Prices start at 325,000 won for double occupancy. For information and reservations, call (02) 799-8888 or visit seoul.grand.hyatt.com.