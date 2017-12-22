S. Korea, Japan nuke envoys discuss increased sanctions, diplomacy on NK

NATIONAL

Top envoys from South Korea and Japan on the North Korean nuclear issue on Friday discussed ways to further ramp up economic sanctions and how to get the country to come to dialogue, the foreign ministry here said.



During their meeting in Tokyo, Lee Do-hoon, the special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and his Japanese counterpart Kenji Kanasugi "reaffirmed the principle of resolving the North Korean nuclear issue peacefully," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release



They "discussed plans to bring North Korea to a venue for serious dialogue while toughening sanctions and pressure to the extent that North Korea gives up its nukes and preparing for the possibility of various changes in the future situation," according to the ministry.





South Korea`s nuke envoy Lee Do-hoon (R) speaks with his Japanese counterpart Kenji Kanasugi in bilateral talks in Seoul on Oct. 19, 2017. (Yonhap)

Lee, on his part, called for Japan's cooperation in South Korea's push for North Korea's participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics the South will host in February, the foreign ministry said.Kanasugi hoped for a successful hosting of the Olympics and pledged closer cooperation to expedite North Korea's denuclearization through peaceful efforts.The two sides also agreed to continue to communicate closely in order to deal swiftly with any changes in the North Korean nuclear issue.Lee arrived in Tokyo Thursday for a two-day visit. It is his first trip to Japan since taking the current position.The meeting came amid growing expectations that North Korea may come to dialogue with South Korea and the US next year, having claimed its completion of state nuclear power.South Korea is pushing to resume dialogue with North Korea by encouraging the country's participation in the international sports event. (Yonhap)