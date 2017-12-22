NK warns US will deeply regret its security strategy

NATIONAL

North Korea on Friday lambasted the recent US security strategy report, threatening to make the country bitterly regret its belligerent policy toward Pyongyang.



US President Donald Trump unveiled his government's first National Security Strategy on Monday, pledging its readiness to respond with "overwhelming force" to North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.



North Korea's foreign ministry condemned the report, calling it a document full of Trump's criminal nature.



"The report openly reveals Washington's aspirations to attack us," a ministry spokesman was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency.





(Yonhap)

"As the US set its diplomatic and security policy at crushing us militarily and is publicly aiming a sword at us, we will make the US bitterly regret its strategy with our cannons," he added.Tensions have heightened as the North conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September and fired intercontinental ballistic missiles three times this year.The US has said that all options, including military action, are on the table, though it prefers diplomacy to resolve North Korea's nuclear standoff.The North claimed that Washington has abandoned all agreements with it as something worthless so far on the premise that North Korea will eventually collapse."The international community should be aware of Trump's scheme to set off a nuclear war on the Korean Peninsula. And it should also see his real intentions behind Washington's dialogue offer as aiming to mask the US' evil intentions and how it ridicules the world," it said.