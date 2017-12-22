Coupang holds hackathon to improve customer service

|Participants of the fourth Coupang CS Hackathon (Coupang)
Now in its fourth year, the Customer Service Hackathon brings together Coupang’s customer service representatives with system developers to realize front-line representatives’ ideas for improving the Coupang experience.
This year’s contest drew some 100 ideas, with 23 of them developed into usable programs. Top honors went to a team that developed a schedule management system helping customer service representatives track their upcoming customer service calls.
According to Coupang, this type of cooperation between developers and employees at various points in the customer experience chain, including with deliverymen and fulfillment center employees, happens every day.
|Customer service representatives and system developers meet to discuss their project for Coupang’s Customer Service Hackathon. (Coupang)
By strengthening cooperation between its employees and encouraging the development of new ideas through events like the Hackathon, Coupang has been able to use its own technology to develop systems including Rocket Delivery and RocketPay.
