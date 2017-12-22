Police investigate Jecheon fire that killed 29, injured 29

The North Chungcheong Provincial Police Agency said it is conducting a forensic examination of the scene with officials from the National Forensics Service and fire authorities.
|Officials from the National Forensics Service and fire authorities conduct a forensic examination of the scene of a major blaze that broke out in an eight-story building in the southern city of Jecheon in North Chungcheong Province on Thursday. Yonhap
While the exact cause of the fire remains unclear, officials said a fire likely began from a vehicle in the parking lot at the ground floor. The building had several restaurants and leisure facilities, including a gym, a public bathhouse and an indoor golf practice facility.
A special investigative unit consisting of at least 70 investigators has been formed to examine the scene of the fire.
According to the authorities, at least 23 victims were found in the women’s bathhouse on the second floor.
Among 29 survivors, many were rescued from the rooftop. Most had suffered smoke inhalation.
Police are checking whether water sprinklers inside the building functioned properly. They will also check if there was a malfunctioning door at the public bath on the second floor following a report by a witness.
Experts say the building was built with Dryvit insulation, which is highly flammable.
Following a number of major fire-related incidents in recent decades, the government revised the construction law in 2015 to require construction firms to only use incombustible materials in buildings with six floors or more. But the revised law does not apply to buildings built before 2015.
The Jecheon Fire Department said unusually heavy smoke and toxic fumes from the fire delayed the rescue operation, adding the toll could rise as rescuers continue to search.
About 49 fire engines and trucks and 60 firefighters were sent to the scene, along with two firefighter helicopters.
President Moon Jae-in visited the site of the fire Friday to offer his condolences to the families of those killed and injured.
Moon expressed grief at the accident and instructed officials to "make utmost efforts for speedy rescue and firefighting operations," according to Cheong Wa Dae.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)