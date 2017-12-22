Moon to visit Jecheon over tragic fire

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in will visit Jecheon to personally offer his condolences to those killed and injured in a tragic fire, the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Friday.



"President Moon plans to visit Jecheon where a fire accident took place," a Cheong Wa Dae official told reporters, while speaking on condition of anonymity.





(Yonhap)

The fire erupted in a commercial building Thursday in the central city, about 170 kilometers southeast of Seoul, leaving 29 people dead and 29 injured.When the president will make the trip was not disclosed due to security reasons. (Yonhap)