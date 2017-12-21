Luxury restaurants, hotel buffets fully booked for year-end holidays: sources

BUSINESS

Most luxury restaurants and buffet restaurants at major hotels in Seoul have almost been fully booked for Christmas and year-end holidays, industry sources said Thursday.



Viking's Wharf, a lobster buffet restaurant chain, said it has completed accepting reservations for tables at its outlets in Jamsil and Yeouido for the coming days until Dec. 31.



Wolfgangs Steak House said all the seats have been booked for Sunday and Christmas on Monday, except for just a few tables for the 9-11 p.m. dining period.





La Seine at Lotte Hotel in downtown Seoul (Yonhap)

The restaurant in Cheongdam-dong, southern Seoul, said it has separated the dining time into two sections, with one between 7-9 p.m. and the other between 9-11 p.m., to receive more clients during the year-end holiday season.The steak house sells two package menus alone worth 148,000 won ($136) and 178,000 won per person during the year-end season.The Parkview, the buffet restaurant at Shilla Hotel, said it has been fully booked until Dec. 31.The situation is the same for Aria at the Westin Chosun Hotel and La Seine at Lotte Hotel.They charge 159,000 won per person.A 35-year-old woman who identified herself as Kim said: "We are having a year-end meal at a hotel restaurant with the financial support from our company. I am looking forward to enjoying the luxury atmosphere and a variety of quality food there."A 39-year-old man, identified only as his family name Kim, said he was surprised to see that several hotel buffets he contacted told him they were fully booked for the year-end holiday season."It seems that the economy being not so good is wrong as all the luxury restaurants have already been booked completely," he said. (Yonhap)