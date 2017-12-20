Ex-President Park summoned for questioning Friday

NATIONAL

Park Geun-hye (Yonhap)

The prosecution summoned former President Park Geun-hye for questioning Friday over allegations that the presidential office illegally received money from the National Intelligence Service during her presidency.It is not yet clear whether Park will appear for the questioning. She is in detention and on trial on charges of bribery and abuse of power in connection with a corruption scandal that removed her from power.Park is suspected of receiving some of the “special activities fund,” part of the NIS’ annual budget, on a monthly basis, from the NIS chiefs in return for personal favors.Park is also facing allegations that she was involved in supporting pro-government rallies under her administration.Two former chiefs of the NIS under the Park administration, Lee Byung-ki and Nam Jae-joon, were sent to trial earlier this month for channeling 50 million won ($46,000) to 100 million won monthly to the presidential office. The money came from the 4 billion won special activities fund, which was not subjected to the parliamentary audit and scrutiny.Former presidential secretaries and Park’s longest serving aides Lee Jae-man and An Bong-geun were indicted for allegedly taking the money from the NIS, which the prosecution views as bribes.Lee testified during his trial that Park had ordered him to take the money.Prosecutors also called in Lee Won-jong, a former chief of staff who quit after the corruption scandal surfaced in October last year, to be questioned as a suspect Friday.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)