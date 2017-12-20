Man sets fire to himself at Gwangju apartment complex

The 52-year-old man reportedly poured gasoline on his body and set fire to himself around 10:23 a.m. at the shop in an apartment complex. A witness said the man shouted “Say sorry!” to the owner of the shop, demanding an apology, before the incident took place.
|(Yonhap)
The exact reason he set fire to himself has not been revealed yet.
The man, surprised by the fire, extinguished it with water from a sink in the shop. He suffered second-degree burns on his face and arms and was transferred to the hospital.
Police will investigate details of the incident after he receives treatment.
By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)