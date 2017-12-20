Man sets fire to himself at Gwangju apartment complex

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

A man was sent to a hospital after setting fire to himself at a retail store in Gwangju, Yonhap News Agency reported Wednesday.The 52-year-old man reportedly poured gasoline on his body and set fire to himself around 10:23 a.m. at the shop in an apartment complex. A witness said the man shouted “Say sorry!” to the owner of the shop, demanding an apology, before the incident took place.The exact reason he set fire to himself has not been revealed yet.The man, surprised by the fire, extinguished it with water from a sink in the shop. He suffered second-degree burns on his face and arms and was transferred to the hospital.Police will investigate details of the incident after he receives treatment.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)