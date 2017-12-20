Korean Air to bring in Korea’s first Bombardier CS300

|A Korean Air CS300 jet from Bombardier (Korean Air)
Outfitted with 127 seats, the CS300 will arrive at Gimpo Airport on Christmas Day. A second CS300 will arrive on New Year’s Day, with both planes starting revenue flights on domestic routes on Jan. 16.
The Bombardier jet is widely reputed for its fuel efficiency, up to 20 percent better than comparable planes, with a Pratt & Whitney geared turbo fan engine that increases efficiency.
The planes offer 48-centimeter seats for economy passengers, according to the company. Twenty-five seats are Economy Plus, with an additional 10 centimeters in leg room.
Korean Air plans to bring in 10 CS300s by 2018.
By Won Ho-jung (hjwon@heraldcorp.com)