Seoul to extend bus hours for year-end

By Kim Da-sol
  • Published : Dec 20, 2017 - 16:53
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2017 - 16:53
The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that it will extend the operating hours of major bus routes from Dec. 18 to Dec. 31. 

Eighty-nine buses passing through 11 major high-traffic areas such as Gangnam, Seoul Station, Myeong-dong, Sinchon, Yeongdeungpo and Hongik University, will extend their hours of operation to 1 a.m.

Yonhap

On New Year’s Eve, 15 buses passing through Jongno will run until 2 a.m. the following day for the convenience of those attending the New Year’s bell-ringing ceremony at Bosingak in Jongno. 

The 47 late-night buses, which operate in nine routes, will run from 11:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. as usual. 

Details of the routes and operating hours for the buses will be provided on the digital bus information displays at bus stops and at the Seoul Traffic mobile app, the city government said.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

