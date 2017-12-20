Dongsuh Foods gives back through culture events

BUSINESS

The 10th “Dongsuh Coffee Classic” is held in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province (Dongsuh Foods)

Dongsuh Foods, a South Korean food and beverage manufacturer and leading player in the domestic coffee market, engages in cultural and arts programs every year as part of its outreach initiatives.Every year, the company hosts “Dongsuh Coffee Classic,” a concert offered free of charge to residents in fall. This year, the concert was held in October in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province, inviting pianist Paik Hae-sun, violinist Woo Yezu, opera singer Kai, soprano Shin Della and tenor Kim Seung-Jick.Total spectators to the annual performances now number 13,000.The company has also been gifting instruments to aspiring musicians and offering mentoring sessions with professionals in some 10 regions nationwide. Some 210 million won ($194,000) has been invested in the project over the past decade. This year’s beneficiaries were selected from an elementary school in Chuncheon.Other activities include volunteering at local orphanages as a team of company officials and consumers, and providing funds to soldiers along with the company’s food products.Last month, Dongsuh sent 30 million won in contributions and 13 million won in coffee and snacks to one of the Army’s infantry divisions.(khnews@heraldcorp.com)