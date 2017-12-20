Go to Mobile Version

ENTERTAINMENT

LATEST NEWS

Hyolyn sings soundtrack for ‘Black Knight’

By Kim So-yeon
  • Published : Dec 20, 2017 - 11:25
  • Updated : Dec 20, 2017 - 11:25
Hyolyn, a former member of now defunct girl group Sistar, sang “Spring Watch,” which was featured in the soundtrack of KBS’ fantasy romance drama “Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me.”

The latest addition to the soundtrack is set to be released Wednesday at 6 p.m. on online music streaming platforms such as Melon and Naver Music. 

The cover of Hyolyn’s “Spring Watch” (Leon Korea)
It is the first song released by the singer since she founded her own label “Brid3” in November after leaving her former agency Starship Entertainment.

“Spring Watch” was composed by Kenzie -- whose works include “Red Flavor” for Red Velvet and “Monster” for EXO -- with string arrangements by Lee Nile.

Starring Kim Rae-won and Shin Se-kyung, “Black Knight” tells the story of a successful young businessman who accepts a dangerous fate on behalf of his lover.

By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114