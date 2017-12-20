Hyolyn sings soundtrack for ‘Black Knight’

The latest addition to the soundtrack is set to be released Wednesday at 6 p.m. on online music streaming platforms such as Melon and Naver Music.
|The cover of Hyolyn’s “Spring Watch” (Leon Korea)
“Spring Watch” was composed by Kenzie -- whose works include “Red Flavor” for Red Velvet and “Monster” for EXO -- with string arrangements by Lee Nile.
Starring Kim Rae-won and Shin Se-kyung, “Black Knight” tells the story of a successful young businessman who accepts a dangerous fate on behalf of his lover.
By Kim So-yeon (syk19372@heraldcorp.com)