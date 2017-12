Hyolyn sings soundtrack for ‘Black Knight’

ENTERTAINMENT

The cover of Hyolyn’s “Spring Watch” (Leon Korea)

Hyolyn, a former member of now defunct girl group Sistar, sang “Spring Watch,” which was featured in the soundtrack of KBS’ fantasy romance drama “Black Knight: The Man Who Guards Me.”The latest addition to the soundtrack is set to be released Wednesday at 6 p.m. on online music streaming platforms such as Melon and Naver Music.It is the first song released by the singer since she founded her own label “Brid3” in November after leaving her former agency Starship Entertainment.“Spring Watch” was composed by Kenzie -- whose works include “Red Flavor” for Red Velvet and “Monster” for EXO -- with string arrangements by Lee Nile.Starring Kim Rae-won and Shin Se-kyung, “Black Knight” tells the story of a successful young businessman who accepts a dangerous fate on behalf of his lover.By Kim So-yeon ( syk19372@heraldcorp.com