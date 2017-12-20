Delay in military drills requires halt to N. Korean provocations: Cheong Wa Dae

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

"The delay would be limited to the duration of the Olympic Games, including the Paralympic Games," the official said.Also, the proposed delay requires a complete halt in North Korean provocations at least until the Winter Olympic Games, that will be held Feb. 9-25 with the Paralympic Games slated to be held March 9-18."It cannot but affect a decision (by the allies) should there be an additional provocation," he said.In his interview with the US broadcaster, the South Korean president said the decision depended entirely on North Korea.The proposal to delay military drills faced some criticism that it may weaken the South Korea-US alliance and possibly send a wrong message to the communist North, which staged its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3, along with 11 long- and medium range missile tests since the new South Korean leader took office in May.The Cheong Wa Dae official insisted the proposal was inevitable to make the upcoming event safe, or even to turn it into a chance to permanently reduce tension between the divided Koreas."Because the Olympics is an international event and the North Korean nuclear issue is creating a global crisis, it is only natural that we make efforts to find a solution (to the North Korean nuclear issue) through the Olympic Games if we must," the official told reporters.The official added his country still hoped to see North Korea take part in the quadrennial event but said its participation was not a prerequisite to the success or safety of the event."North Korea's participation in the Olympic Games is important for the success of the games, but it does not mean we cannot host the Olympic Games without it." (Yonhap)