Arms agency reveals imported parts of key weapons

NATIONAL

South Korea's state arms agency on Wednesday made public a list of 15,500 components of weapon systems in use here.



It's the first measure taken in coordination with the ruling Democratic Party to promote the local defense industry.



The Defense Acquisition Program Administration and the party had a policy consultation meeting the same day with a view to helping expand arms exports and create jobs.





DAPA chief Jeon Jei-guk (Yonhap)

The two sides agreed to cooperate on raising the global competitiveness of the defense industry, DAPA said.In an unprecedented move, the agency uploaded the list of weapon parts imported between 2014 and 2016 on the website of the Defense Agency for Technology and Quality (compas.dtaq.re.kr). The 15,500 items were selected among more than 50,000 components the country purchased during the period, with economic feasibility considered.DAPA plans to reveal another list of items in March next year.The measure is expected to help domestic defense firms set the direction of R&D-related projects."It's important to continuously explore and push for such policies as the opening of the imported component list to affect the expansion of sales and the indigenous development of weapon systems," said Rep. Lee Chul-hee, the party's ranking member of the national defense committee.The DAPA chief Jeon Jei-guk pledged constant cooperation to strengthen the competitiveness of the defense industry through proper legislation and budget allocation. (Yonhap)