[Weather] Blizzard on the way - up to 10 cm of snow to blanket Seoul Wednesday

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

The snow that fell earlier this week has yet to melt in most parts of Korea, but more severe snow storms are set to hit the country from Wednesday afternoon.Some regions -- Seoul, Gyeonggi Province, South Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province -- will likely receive 3 to 10 centimeters of snow from the afternoon, while 2 to 5 cm of snow is forecast to blanket northern parts of inland Gangwon Province and western coastal areas. South Jeolla Province, except southern coastal areas, will see 1 to 3 cm of snowfall by night.A massive blizzard is expected Thursday morning in southern parts of inland Gangwon and North Chungcheong Province, where 3 to 10 cm of snow is set to fall.Freezing weather continued with lows of minus 16 to minus 2 degrees Celsius nationwide Wednesday morning, but daytime highs are expected to rebound to minus 1 to 7 C by midday.As of 9 a.m., cold wave advisories are in effect in Yeoncheon, Pocheon, Gapyeong, Yangju, Paju, Pyeongchang, Hoengseong, Cheorwon, Hwacheon, Inje, Goesan, Chungju, Jecheon, Eumseong and Danyang.The temperature, however, will rise to average December weather Thursday with highs of 1 to 10 C, the Korea Meteorological Administration said.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)