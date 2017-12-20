[PyeongChang 2018] 7 out of 10 Koreans predict success for PyeongChang 2018: survey

NATIONAL

More than 70 percent of South Koreans expect the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics will be a success, a government survey showed Wednesday.



The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced the results of its fifth survey on PyeongChang, in which 16.5 percent of the respondents said the competition would be "very successful," and 53.9 percent answering "successful."



On the flip side, 8.7 percent said they were pessimistic about the Olympics, while 20.9 percent were noncommittal.





(Yonhap)

The ministry had previously conducted surveys on PyeongChang 2018, the first Winter Olympics to take place in South Korea, in March, May, July and September. For December, the ministry polled 1,000 South Koreans aged 15 to 79 between Dec. 8 and 9.In the first poll, only 55.1 percent predicted a success, but the number has been rising steadily. It rose to 62.9 percent in the second poll followed by 63.8 percent in the third survey and 66.6 percent in September.In the latest survey, 71.4 percent said they believe South Korea will be able to finish inside the top four in the medal standings at the PyeongChang Olympics.Also in the December survey, 45.1 percent said they were interested in the Winter Olympiad, up 5.2 percentage points from September. However, only 27.9 percent showed their interest in the Winter Paralympics.The survey showed that 5.1 percent said they would definitely attend Olympic events, down from 7.1 percent in the previous survey, and 88.4 percent said they would watch the competition on television."Recent controversies including expensive lodging fees may have influenced people's plan to attend the event," the ministry said. "The survey result didn't reflect new railway operations and the recent trend of stabilized lodging accommodations following the government and the organizers' countermeasures." (Yonhap)