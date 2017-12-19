[Graphic News] Japan best country for older people

WORLD

Japan is the best country in Asia for older people to live, according to the Global AgeWatch Index.There is high satisfaction with Japan’s social connectedness, safety and civic freedom, according to the index, which measures the quality of life for people aged 60 and older based on factors such as income security, health and personal capability.The Global AgeWatch Index 2015 by HelpAge International assessed 96 countries to determine the best places for older people to live. The countries included more than 90 percent of the world’s population aged 60 and over.