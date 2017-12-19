‘Okja’ makes shortlist for VFX Oscar

ENTERTAINMENT

Seo-Hyun Ahn as Mija and the titular star of Okja. (Netflix)

Bong Joon-ho's latest film "Okja" has advanced to the 10-film shortlist in the visual effects category for the 2018 Oscars race.The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday the 10 films that are to compete for the five nomination spots Best Visual Effects at the 90th Academy Awards.Shot with a budget of under $50 million, "Okja," along with Guillermo del Toro's "The Shape of Water," stands out on the list dominated by tentpole Hollywood blockbusters like "Dunkirk" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi.""Okja" is an action-adventure film featuring a super-pig brought to life entirely through computer graphics by a team under Erik-Jan de Boer, who won an Oscar in 2013 for his work in "Life of Pi."A Netflix-led international production with a cast and sets spanning continents, "Okja" has competed in film festivals on a global level, including a Cannes nomination for the Palme d'Or.