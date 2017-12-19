G4 Rexton takes lead in large SUV market

As of October, a total of 77,516 units of large SUVs were sold, a 29 percent increase from last year, according to data compiled by the Korean Automobile Manufacturers Association.
|SsangYong`s Rexton G4 (SsangYong Motor)
Since its debut in May, more than 13,000 units of the G4 Rexton have been sold, taking the top position in the market segment.
The G4 Rexton’s launch has affected sales of other large SUVs here and has contributed to the expansion of the market, according to the company. The G4 Rexton is the latest model by SsangYong Motor, a leader in the SUV segment here.
The South Korean carmaker, a subsidiary of Indian conglomerate Mahindra & Mahindra, injected 380 billion won ($351 million) into the development of the G4 Rexton over 3 1/2 years.
The model has a quad frame made with ultra-tensile strength giga steel rated at 1.5 gigapascal, in a first for cars worldwide. The steel frame was jointly developed by Korean steelmaker Posco.
The G4 Rexton is also equipped with features such as an advanced emergency braking system, a 9.2-inch display and Nappa leather seats.
SsangYong aims to expand sales of the G4 Rexton overseas, following its European debut in the United Kingdom in September.
The carmaker will introduce the large SUV in other parts of Europe including Germany, Italy and France and countries in Central America as well as Australia.
